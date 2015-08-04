Iran ‘most powerful’ country in region: senior official

TEHRAN – Ali Akbar Velayati, a senior advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, has said that Iran is the “most powerful” country in the Middle East region in military, defense and security areas.

He made the remarks during a meeting with the senior commanders of the police force in Tehran on Tuesday.Commenting on Iran’s nuclear agreement with world powers last month, Velayati urged the Iranian legal bodies to scrutinize the pact and be careful in interacting with the International Atomic Energy Agency and the other negotiating sides.Iran and the 5+1 group (the five permanent members of the UN Security Council plus Germany) finalized the text of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in Vienna on July 14.On July 20, the UN Security Council turned the JCPOA into international law by endorsing a resolution, setting the stage for the lifting of the Security Council sanctions against Iran.NA/OSN