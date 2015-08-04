Musicians to heat up Iranian halls with summer concerts

TEHRAN – Music bands, traditional ensembles and symphony orchestras have arranged a series of programs this summer to entertain music fans in Tehran and several other cities across the country.

Pop singer Mohsen Yeganeh will give a concert at Enqelab Sports Complex in Astara, Gilan Province tonight.Tar and setar virtuoso Keyvan Saket, who will be accompanied by a number of musicians, will perform at Varesh Hall of Rasht, Gilan Province on Thursday and Friday.Also on Thursday, prominent composer/conductor Shahrdad Rohani is scheduled to perform a repertoire of classical music during a concert at Tehran’s Milad Tower.In addition, the Shahr-e Kord Cultural Center in Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari Province will be hosting traditional singer Shahram Nazeri on Thursday.On Friday, pop singer Reza Sadeqi will give a concert at Nejadfallah Hall of Karaj in Alborz Province. He also is scheduled to perform at the Grand Hall of the Interior Ministry in Tehran on August 28.Among the highlights of the summertime concerts are two joint performances by the China Philharmonic Orchestra and the Tehran Symphony Orchestra, which will be held at Tehran’s Vahdat Hall on August 13 and 14.Pianist and guitarist Ali Shams will take his rock band on stage at Tehran’s Rudaki Hall on August 15 to perform a fusion of Iranian and rock music.Vocalist Salar Aqili will accompany the Fakhrafarinan-e Iran Symphony Orchestra in a performance at Imam Khomeini Hall in the western Iranian city of Kermanshah August 15.The Milad Hall of the Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds will host concertgoers on August 18 for a performance by pop singer Xaniar Khosravi. Concerts by pop singer Mohammad Alizadeh on August 26 and 27 will be next programs of the hall.Halls across Tehran have allocated slots in their timetables for concerts by female singers and bands, as well.Shahrzad led by its tar virtuoso Azar Zargarian will be performing a concert entitled “Tell the Rain to Pour Tonight” at the Niavaran Cultural Center on August 13.The Niavaran Cultural Center will also host concertgoers on August 22 for a performance by pop band Darya-ye Raaz, which is led by its singer Darya Valilu.Singer Elham Karimi will take her band Avay-e Sahra to the Niavaran Cultural Center on August 25 and 26. The band will perform a repertoire of traditional Iranian music.Photo: This file photo shows vocalist Shahram Nazeri performing a concert at Negin Hall in the central Iranian city of Isfahan on June 8, 2015. He is scheduled to give a performance at the Shahr-e Kord Cultural Center in Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari Province on Thursday. (IMNA/Sharif)RM/YAWEND