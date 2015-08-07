Israeli president suggests Netanyahu’s Iran strategy could isolate Israel

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin suggested on Thursday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been overzealous in opposing the Iran nuclear deal, opening a “battlefront” with Washington and isolating his country.

He argued in three separate newspaper interviews that Netanyahu's vigorous campaign against last month’s nuclear deal between world powers and Iran could ultimately hurt Israel, Reuters reported.“I am very worried about the battlefront that has opened up between (U.S. President Barack) Obama and Netanyahu and the (state of) relations between the United States and Israel,” he told the Maariv newspaper.“The prime minister has waged a campaign against the United States as if the two sides were equal and this is liable to hurt Israel.“I must say that he understands the United States better than I do, but, nonetheless, we are largely isolated in the world,” Rivlin said in some of his most critical comments about Netanyahu’s strategy on the Iranian issue since becoming president a year ago.“I have told him (Netanyahu), and I’m telling him again, that struggles, even those that are just, can ultimately come at Israel’s expense,” the president told the Haaretz daily.On July 14, Iran and the six major powers (the U.S., Britain, France, Russia, China and Germany) reached a nuclear agreement in Vienna.