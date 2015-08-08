Majlis speaker foresees challenging years ahead after nuclear deal

TEHRAN – Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani says the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, signed between Iran and the 5+1 group of world powers on July 14, has opened a new chapter in Iran’s relations with the international community.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion of the National Reporter’s Day, Larijani likened the recent resolution passed by the United Nations Security Council endorsing the JCPOA to the Resolution 598 in 1988, which ended eight years of Iraqi-imposed war on Iran.“The nuclear issue is also like this [the Resolution 598], and our country now enters into a new era after twelve challenging years [of nuclear negotiations],” Larijani said.The senior MP also stated that there were numerous ups and downs in the course of the nuclear negotiations in the past twelve years, adding that the resolution of the nuclear standoff with the international community “has been one of the greatest issues in the history of the Islamic Revolution.”The talks were immensely “intense”, he said, adding, “The issues of negotiations were brought back to the country many times; they were revisited, and the talks started again. The road has never been a one-way one.”The nuclear pact, according to Larijani, is the end of a chapter and the beginning of yet another “challenging” period.Those who challenged Iran in the past 12 years would continue to behave cunningly in the future as well, asserted Larijani.“There is no doubt that the Zionist regime is drastically saddened by [the resolution of] these negotiations and intends to spend money for [sabotaging] it.”Larijani also dismissed the accusations of clean-up activities in the Parchin military site as a “fabricated fuss” kicked up by certain “wicked parties” to undermine a lasting deal over Tehran’s nuclear program.Some have now created a “fabricated controversy” to influence the international atmosphere surrounding Iran’s nuclear deal, he said, adding such claims are made as an excuse by the West to gain access to Iran’s military sites, including Parchin, under the guise of nuclear inspection.MD/OSN