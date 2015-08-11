Yemen and the crisis in the south

The invaders of Yemen, backed by the Saudi air support and its heavy shelling as well as by forces from the United Arab Emirates, have attacked the southern port city of Aden and tried to capture the Al-Anad military base.

The military base was constructed by the former Soviet Union for Southern Yemen. The invaders flew the flag of Southern Yemen with the help of al-Qaeda. Unfortunately, the forces stationed in the south did not show much resistance in the face of the aggressions. The forces of the south are more aligned with al-Qaeda and the so-called Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL). In the midst of the clashes, the Ansarullah movement lost 1300 of its revolutionary forces and withdrew tactically.Ansarullah fighters and popular forces fight bravely; however, they do not have in their disposal the necessary weaponry to resists the shelling and incursion of sophisticated tanks. The Saudis’ media campaign power is another refined tool for the invaders.Former fugitive President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi is not popular in the south as he could never stand up to the deposed ruler Ali Abdullah Saleh and his deputies to protect the interests of the people of the south. His brother also stained his hands with the blood of revolutionaries during the Yemeni uprising.Houthis had pinned much more hope on the forces of the south. Although they only make up forty-five percent of the population of Yemen, they could take almost the entire country under their control, and if they failed to capture some places, it was simply either because those regions lacked strategic value or because the clashes in those regions would possibly result in heavy losses of civilian lives.In the former government of Yemen, they united with the forces of the south. Perhaps, their biggest mistake was relying too much on the forces and that they did not engage in the south themselves.Now, the seeds of resentment have been planted in the hearts of the Yemeni people. They want independence from Saudi Arabia, something which Saleh and Hadi had deprived them of. The resistance ideology of the Houthis is gaining momentum in Yemen, on which the revolutionaries count to fight against invaders. It seems likely that the Ansarollah movement would join forces with other resistance groups in the Middle East region and would form a strategic alliance with them.On the other side of the story, Saudis are likely to face new crises in their southern regions such as Nijran and Jizan, and regions inhabited by Shia Muslims. Also, the Saudi regime could no longer proclaim to be a protector of the interest of Muslims as it embarked on murdering Yemeni people, even during the holy fasting month of Ramadan.MD/OSN