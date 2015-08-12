Art news in brief

“Taboo” to compete in Montreal filmfest

TEHRAN – Iranian filmmaker Khosro Masumi’s “Taboo” will go on screen at the main competition section of the 39th Montreal World Film Festival (MWFF), which will be held in the Canadian city from August 27 to September 7.The story of the film is set in a village in northern Iran, where a 67-year-old landowner lives with his three wives. Meanwhile, he asks one of his workers to persuade her daughter to marry him.The MWFF will open with the world premiere of “Muhammad (S), the Messenger of God”, renowned Iranian director Majid Majidi’s latest film about the childhood of the Prophet of Islam (S).Tehran cultural center to review doc on Charles BukowskiTEHRAN – American filmmaker John Dullaghan’s biographical documentary about German-born American poet and novelist Henry Charles Bukowski will go on screen at Tehran’s UP Art Maan Cultural Center today.Bukowski, whose works addresses the ordinary lives of poor Americans, wrote thousands of poems, hundreds of short stories and six novels, eventually publishing over sixty books.“Atlan” submitted to APSATEHRAN - Iranian filmmaker Moin Karimeddini’s documentary “Atlan” have been submitted to the 9th Annual Asia Pacific Screen Awards (APSA).“Atlan” is about the life story of an Iranian Turkmen horse riding instructor. Last year, the movie earned the best documentary award at Cinéma Vérité, the Iranian international festival for documentary films.Winners will be announced during ceremony in Brisbane, Australia on November 26.Norwegian festival to screen Iranian filmTEHRAN – Iranian social drama “What Men Don’t Know about Women” directed by Qorban Mohammadpur will go on screen at the Bollywood Festival Norway (BFN), which will be held in Oslo from September 4 to 11.Mohammadpur and cast members Mohammadreza Sharifinia and Fatemeh Gudarzi have been invited to the event.Iran to send works by Allameh Jafari to Moscow Intl. Book FairTEHRAN – The Iran Cultural Fairs Institute announced on Wednesday that Russian versions of 13 works by Allameh Mohammad-Taqi Jafari (1923-1998) will go on display at the 28th Moscow International Book Fair.“Interpretation and Criticism of Rumi’s Masnavi” and “Translation and Interpretation of the Nahj-ul-Balagha” are among the books.Iran will be the guest of honor at the book fair, which will be held from September 2 to 6.AFM/YAWEND