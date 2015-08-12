Iranian international striker Karim Ansarifard who recently joined Greek side Panionios on a two-year contract believes he can be the top scorer in the Superleague.

“I’m extremely happy to join Panionios. They are a very good team in Greek Superleague with a fully motivated squad. I wanted to continue playing in Europe despite a couple of offers from Iran, so I decided to join a top division side in Greece,” Ansarifard told.The 25-year old striker had a poor season with Spanish second division side Osasuna last year and he is eager to repair his career with this move.“The main purpose of every player in my post is to score goals so I will try my best to score as many goals as I can. I’ve been the top scorer in Iran twice but this time I’m going to be the first Iranian who becomes the top scorer in a European league,” Ansarifard added.Panionios will take on title holders Olympiacos in the first week of the 2015-16 Greek Superleague.SG/OS