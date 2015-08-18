Iran eases into Volleyball Boys' U19 World Championshiplast eight

Iran earned its fourth consecutive win in the 2015 FIVB Volleyball Boys' U19 World Championship with an easy 3-0 victory over Germany to qualify for the quarter-final on Wednesday.

The coach Mohammad Vakili fielded JavadKarimisouchelmaei, RasoulAghchehli, TayebEinisamarein, AliasgharMojarad, MirbabakMousavigargari, AmirhosseinEsfandiar and EsmaeilTalebiKhameneh in this match.Iran defeated Germany in straight sets with the score of (25-14), (25-18) and (25-22).Team Iran will now head to Resistencia, the main venue in this event, to face Italy.Iran who lost its first game against Poland, has already defeated Chile, Chinese Taipei and Bulgaria in the competitions.The 2015 FIVB Volleyball Boys' U19 World Championship is being held in Resistencia and Corrientes, Argentina from 14 to 23 August 2015.