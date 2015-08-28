Shamkhani: ISIL distorting Islam’s teachings on jihad

TEHRAN – The secretary of the Supreme National Security Council warned that ISIL is trying to distort Islamic teachings about jihad.

“Unfortunately, a sedition under the name of Daesh has started in the Muslim world,” Ali Shamkhani said Thursday, the Khabaronline news website reported.“The terrorist Daesh is after distorting Islam’s teachings on Jihad to reinvigorate the security wall for the Zionist regime,” he added.Shamkhani also said the enemies’ plots against the regional nations have proved futile so far and demanded the regional states to show more vigilance in this regard.SP/P