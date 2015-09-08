Rouhani: Iran prioritizes stopping bloodshed in Syria

TEHRAN – President Hassan Rouhani has said Iran prioritizes stopping bloodshed in Syria as the most urgent step, insisting on Tehran’s position that no country can decide for the Syrian people.

“Terrorism can bear consequences in Europe and other regions,” he said in a joint press conference with Austrian President Heinz Fischer in Tehran on Tuesday.Terrorism is a serious problem that poses threat against the whole world, Rouhani noted.He said Syria is now totally insecure and unstable and the first step to establish security in the country is to stop bloodshed so that the displaced people can return their homes.Elsewhere, Rouhani expressed hope that the Austrian president’s trip to Iran would be a start to a “positive development” in relations.The Iranian president called for expansion of ties.Rouhani also thanked the Austrian government for hosting the nuclear talks between Iran and the 5+1 group (the five permanent members of the UN Security Council plus Germany).The Austrian president said that the two countries have been enjoying old relationship.The Iranian and Austrian presidents also signed four cooperation agreements on Tuesday. Memorandums of understanding on environmental protection and economic cooperation were among the documents signed.Fischer arrived in Tehran on Monday at the head of a senior delegation upon the invitation of President Rouhani.Rouhani and Fischer also held a meeting with the two countries’ top delegations and highlighted the necessity of countering terrorism.Rouhani said that the nuclear agreement provides the opportunity for expanding cooperation. The president said Iran is determined to implement the agreement.The Iranian president also said after the nuclear deal the Islamic Republic is seeking to accelerate its efforts to promote regional and global security and Tehran believes that a durable security will benefit “Europe, region, and the world.”He also said that Iran will boost efforts in establishing security and stability in the Middle East region after the nuclear deal.The Austrian president said that terrorism should be countered with determination. The Austrian Foreign Minister, Sebastian Kurz, also said the role of Iran in countering terrorists especially ISIL is highly important.Fischer also said that the two countries have prepared the plan for the year 2020 for cooperation in areas of energy, industry, transportation as well as cultural and scientific exchanges.NA/PA