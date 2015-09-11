Water consumption in Iran is far more than intl. standard, official warns

TEHRAN – Isa Kalantari, a former agriculture minister, warns on water consumption in Iran, saying it is far more than the international standard.

Kalantari, speaking in a seminar about water crisis held in the city of Qazvin on Wednesday, said that that Iranians are consuming over 86 percent of their water resources while , based on the international standards, they should not use more than 40 percent of their renewable resources, IRNA reported.He also said that water is no longer considered a “renewable” and unlimited resource in Iran because it has been exhausted as result of excessive utilization.Statistics show that the volume of water resources has been reduced from 55 billion cubic meters to 33 billion cubic meters, he lamented.Wells are not in good conditions either, he said, since their level of water has dropped, resulting in land subsidence.Land subsidence is a gradual settling or sudden sinking of the Earth's surface owing to subsurface movement of earth materials.Kalantari also indicated, “We have no right to use up natural resources which belong to next generations”, adding that “future generations will face serious water crisis.”About 1961, he said, a group of American experts estimated the surface water available in Iran was 123 billion cubic meters; however, the energy ministry’s recent studies show that the volume has dropped to 120 billion cubic meters, confirming overconsumption of water in Iran.“I believe that energy ministry’s report has been prepared very optimistically while independent experts estimate it between 99 to 100 billion cubic meters,” he continued.Water crisis has made the country vulnerable to the slightest climate change, and most of the lagoons which once were considered important environmental sources have now dried up, Kalantari said.PT/MJG