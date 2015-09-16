Art news in brief

Experts to link art to peace

Philosopher Mostafa Malekian, filmmaker Khosro Sinai and graphic designer Farzad Adibi will hold a session at the Iranian Artists Forum in Tehran on September 21 to discuss the connection between art and peace.A gabbeh, a hand-woven covering, will also be donated to the Mahak Charity Society, a Tehran-based major medical center for children with cancer, on the sidelines of the session.Created by Shadi Taki, the gabbeh bears an animal motif that symbolizes peace among Iranian nomads.Rumi’s niece Esin Celebi invited to Tehran meetingJalal ad-Din Rumi’s 22nd niece Esin Celebi has been invited to a meeting, which will commemorate the Persian mystic and poet.Celebi is also the deputy director of the International Mevlana Foundation in Konya, which is home to Rumi’s tomb.Experts on Persian literature from India, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Afghanistan will also attend the meeting, which is scheduled to be held at Shahid Behshti University in Tehran on September 27.“Tragedy” to compete in Baghdad festivalTEHRAN –Iranian director Azita Mugui’s debut film “Tragedy” will be screened in the competition section of the 17th Baghdad International Film Festival, which will be held from October 1 to 5.The story centers on a man who gets into deep trouble after injuring his hand.Moreover, the festival is scheduled to open with “Hussein, Who Said No”, Iranian director Ahmadreza Darvish’s movie about the uprising of Imam Hussein (AS) against the Umayyad dynasty in 680 CE.RM/MMS/YAWEND