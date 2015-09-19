Israel needs nemesis to justify illegal occupation of Gaza, West Bank: article

On September 17, just hours before the deadline for Congressional review of President Obama’s Iran deal, Senate Democrats repelled a resolution of disapproval, which would have scuttled the deal by preventing Obama from granting Iran sanctions relief, for the third time in two weeks.

This marked the end of any legislative opposition to the deal, after months of Republican grandstanding—several of the GOP presidential candidates have even promised to tear up the deal on their first day of office—and intense lobbying by AIPAC and similar organizations, an article published first on inthesetimes.com said.According to the article, despite what some leaders in the country say, Iran has no serious intentions of wiping out the Jews or the West.While Iran doesn’t represent an existential threat towards Israel and the West, life for Jews within Iran is hardly hindered by some kind of genocidal anti-Semitism. Jewish reporter Larry Cohler-Esses visited Iran recently, reporting for the Jewish Forward. He investigated Iran’s Jewish community, which currently numbers somewhere between 9,000 and 20,000, making it the third-largest Jewish community in the Middle East behind only Israel and Turkey.Cohler-Esses describes how Iran’s Jews constitute “a broadly prosperous, largely middle-class community whose members have no hesitation about walking down the streets of Tehran wearing yarmulkes.” Compare this to France, which a report by the Coordination Forum for Countering Anti-Semitism labelled “the most dangerous country for Jews today.” Fifty-eight percent of British Jews feel they have no long-term future in Europe, according to the Campaign Against Anti-Semitism.If world Jewry is facing any major threat, then, it’s coming from the European right-wing—certainly not Iran. In fact, while Iranian officials have been promising to “wipe [Israel] off the map” since its 1979 revolution, it was only in the 1990s that Israel began to acknowledge these threats.What changed? In the 1980s, Iraq was the largest threat to Israel in the Middle East. It had the backing of the Soviet Union and was led by a bloodthirsty autocrat who actively sought Israel’s demise. But, with the collapse of the Soviets, Saddam Hussein’s defeat in the First [Persian] Gulf War and his eventual execution, Iran became Israel’s new nemesis.Because, after all, Israel must have a nemesis. The Israeli narrative of a country surrounded by enemies on all sides, poised at all moments to invade and wipe Israel off the map, is integral to its survival in the international scene. Only by sustaining this farce can Israel continue to justify its illegal occupation of Gaza and the West Bank. And so Netanyahu, who led the country as it turned against Iran in the mid-late 1990s, used Iran’s overblown rhetoric to create the specter of a country motivated solely by a desire to destroy Israel.By trumping up Iran as the next Nazi Germany, Netanyahu wins humanitarian and military aid for Israel, and victorious elections for his hard-right party Likud. Thus, Obama’s Iran Deal, which singlehandedly banishes this specter of a nuclear Holocaust for the next decade or more, has helped to strip one more lie from the narrative of an Israel under attack. Ironically, Netanyahu’s greatest weapon in his seemingly-eternal war on Palestine was the Iranian bomb. Without that weapon, perhaps he’ll be forced to make peace at last.