Children’s book publisher Shabaviz wins Intl. Socrates Award

TEHRAN -- Shabaviz, a major Tehran-based children’s book publisher, has won one of the International Socrates Awards, which are presented by Europe Business Assembly.

Shabaviz Managing Director Farideh Khalatbari has been invited to receive the prize during a two-day award ceremony on September 26 and 27, the publishing house announced in a press release on Saturday.Khalatbari won’t attend the ceremony because she is busy with planning for the Frankfurt Book Fair.“Moreover, it is not possible for the publishing house to cover the costs of the trip [to Italy],” Shabaviz wrote in the press release.The awards are presented in the fields of government management, education, science and technology, culture and art, economics and business, and medicine and pharmacy.Winners are from among prominent scientists, artists, businessmen, politics and public figures, who are sources for significant progress in the abovementioned fields.The International Socrates Awards includes four prizes including the Best Enterprise Prize, which is awarded for professional achievements in commercial activities.The European Quality Award is presented in recognition of the aspiration to achieve high quality in accordance with European standards.The Queen Victoria Commemorative Medal recognizes organizations and individuals for embodying the principles of corporate social responsibility in their business strategy and operations.And the United Europe Award is given in recognition of personal contribution to the development of international integration.MMS/YAWEND