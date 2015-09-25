Hajj management should be relegated to Organization of Islamic Cooperation: Iranian ayatollah

TEHRAN - Ayatollah Mohammad Emami Kashani suggested on Friday that the management of the Hajj pilgrimage should be relegated to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

Speaking before worshippers at the campus of the University of Tehran, Ayatollah Emami Kashani said the Saudi government has to punish the officials who were responsible for the deadly stampede on Thursday where about two thousand people died while performing their Hajj ceremony near Mecca.Pointed to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei’s letter in which he had asked the Saudi government to assume responsibility for the catastrophe, the ayatollah said mismanagement by the Saudi government is the real reason behind the incident.He said Islamic countries should refer the issue to the International Court of Justice and demand arbitration.Hajj does not belong to Saudi Arabia alone, but all Islamic countries should have a hand in it and decide on how it should be held, he stressed.He criticized the Saudi government for saying that instead of punishment, it intends to honor the security forces who had been responsible for overseeing the Hajj ceremony.“The Saudi government’s job is clear. They either educate Daesh and terrorists or launch manslaughter in Yemen,” Kashani said.SP/PA“The Saudi government’s job is clear. They either educate Daesh and terrorists or launch manslaughter in Yemen,” Ayatollah Emami Kashani said.