Leader agrees to burial of Hajj victims at martyrs cemetery

TEHRAN - Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Sunday agreed to a proposal for burial of Hajj victims at martyrs section of Behesht-e Zahra cemetery.

The proposal was made by chief of the Martyrs Foundation Hojjatoleslam Mohammad-Ali Shahidi Mahallati, IRNA reported.Shahidi in his proposal had said burial of the victims in that part of the cemetery will indicate sympathy with the bereaved families of the Hajj victims.According to the latest reports the number of Iranian pilgrims killed in the stampede in Mecca on Thursday has reached to 169. The reports also put the number of missing at 307.The Leader has said the Saudi rulers must admit responsibility for the tragedy and called on the regime to apologize for it.SP/P