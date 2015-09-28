Iran calls for forming fact-finding committee on Mecca tragedy

TEHRAN – The Iranian Majlis speaker has called on the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Parliamentary Union of the OIC member states to form a fact-finding committee to investigate the reasons for the tragic Mecca incident in which more than 1000 pilgrims lost their lives.

“Undoubtedly, the responsibility of this disaster and other incidents during Hajj rituals is upon the royal government of Saudi Arabia and the country’s officials should respond to the Muslims’ public opinion without any projection,” Ali Larijani said in a message to the OIC parliament speakers.Larijani also extended condolences to Muslims and families of the victims.Larijani also urged the OIC parliaments to take measures to prevent reoccurrence of such incidents.On Thursday, more than 1000 pilgrims were killed in a stampede outside the holy city of Mecca. The disaster took place during the annual Hajj ritual.According to the latest reports, 226 Iranian pilgrims have so far been confirmed dead and 248 missing.NA/PA