Nuclear deal demonstrated ‘national will’ of Iranians, Rouhani says

TEHRAN - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a speech to the UN General Assembly in New York on Monday the nuclear agreement was the manifestation of the “national will” of Iranians.

The president was referring to the historic nuclear accord between Iran and six world powers in Vienna on July 14, which is officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).Rouhani said immediately after the deal was signed the UN Security Council confirmed it as an international document.He also said the agreement has laid the groundwork for broader relations between Iran and other countries.“Today, a new chapter has been opened in Iran’s relations with the world,” the president told the delegates from across the world.