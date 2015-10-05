Art news in brief

Iranian photographer honored at U.S. competition

TEHRAN – Iranian photographer Mansur Mohammadi’s work “A Wave of Light” has received an honorable mention in the landscape section at the International Photography Awards (IPA).IPA, which received over 27000 submissions from 104 countries across the globe, announced winners on September 28.Czech musicians to duet in TehranTEHRAN – Violin virtuoso Jaroslav Sveceny and accordionist Ladislav Horak, both from Czech, will perform a duet today at Tehran’s Niavaran Cultural Center.Pieces by Astor Pantaleon Piazzolla, Richard Galliano, Alfred Schnittke and Richard Galliano have been selected for the performance.Sveceny also held a master class at the center yesterday. He has previously performed across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Russia, Brazil, Germany, England, India and Indonesia.Veteran writer Fathollah Biniaz dies at 67TEHRAN – Veteran Iranian writer and critic Fathollah Biniaz died of heart failure on Sunday.He was the author of 15 novels, seven short story collections and eight collections of literary criticism.His famous book “In the World of Modernist Stories” presents comprehensive discussions on the main components of modern stories.Tehran exhibit displaying works by self-taught artistsTEHRAN – Tehran’s Bahman Cultural Center is playing host to an exhibition of paintings and sculptures by self-taught Iranian artists.A total of 800 works by 80 artists have been selected for the showcase, which runs until October 14.Tehran Symphony Orchestra to commemorate victims of Mina disasterTEHRAN - The Tehran Symphony Orchestra under the baton of conductor Ali Rahbari is scheduled to perform a concert at Tehran’s Vahdat Hall on October 8 in commemoration of the victims of the Mina disaster.The bitter stampede catastrophe claimed lives of 465 Iranian pilgrims and over 4000 from other Islamic states during the hajj pilgrimage in Mina outside the Muslim holy city of Mecca on September 24.AFM/YAWEND