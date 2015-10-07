Leader bans more dialogue with U.S.

TEHRAN – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has said that holding more negotiations with the United States after the conclusion of nuclear talks is “forbidden”, noting that dialogue with Washington has no benefits.

The Leader made the remarks during a meeting with commanders and staff members of the IRGC Navy and their families in Tehran on Wednesday.“An important part of the activities of the enemy is to change the calculations of officials and to manipulate people’s revolutionary and religious beliefs,” the Leader noted. “Young people are the main target, and they must be alert.”In principle Iran does not oppose holding negotiations with other countries, be it European or non-European, but holding talks with the U.S. is a different issue, Ayatollah Khamenei remarked.The U.S. has defined dialogue with Iran as a way to “infiltrate” into the country and “find a way of imposing” its wills, he asserted.“Talks with the U.S. means opening the way for infiltration into the country’s economic, cultural, political and security areas,” the Leader said.He also said that Iran has never sought to wage war, but he urged the IRGC Navy to reinforce its capabilities.Elsewhere, he said that the arrogant powers’ claims of support for human rights “run contrary to the reality” and are totally “nonsense”.He cited the killing of the Syrian, Iraqi, Yemeni, Palestinian and Bahraini people as examples of catastrophes provoked by the arrogant powers.He added that Iran has prevented any infiltration into the country and has foiled the enemies’ plots.------Leaders says enemy plans to weaken beliefs------During a separate meeting with staff members of the Marytrs Congress of the southwestern province of Char-Mahal-Bakhtiari on Monday which its news was released on Wednesday, the Leader said that the enemy plans to weaken the youths’ political and religious beliefs.It is very important to promote concepts such as “jihad”, “martyrdom” and “patience for God” to foil the enemies’ plots, he said.NA/PA“Talks with the U.S. means opening the way for infiltration into the country’s economic, cultural, political and security areas,” the Leader said.