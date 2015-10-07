Velayati says Iran needs no relations with U.S.

TEHRAN - Ali Akbar Velayati, a senior advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, has said that the Iranian people are “independent, great and powerful” and do not need having relations with the United States.

The U.S. has not helped Iran and has caused much harm to the country since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, he told reporters after a meeting with a Yemeni delegation in Tehran on Wednesday.Imam Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic, held “firm position” toward the United States and banned talks with the U.S. given Washington’s “negative and counter-constructive” position on Iran and the wider Islamic world and the Supreme Leader also has such an unwavering stance, the veteran politician noted.------‘Iran standing beside Yemen’--------Elsewhere, he said that Iran will support the Yemeni people and will take actions against the wrongdoings of Saudi Arabia in the world.He added that Iran has backed the Yemenis and their revolution and will continue to support them.He expressed hope that a Yemeni government which is based on the public will would take shape soon.Velayati, a former foreign minister who currently is the chairman of the Strategic Research Committee of the Expediency Council, censured the Saudi-led attacks against Yemen, saying Iran will spare no efforts in revealing the oppressions against the Yemeni people.Velayati also said that Iran is ready to help reconstruct Yemen which its infrastructure has been heaveily damaged by six months of unrelenting bombardment by Saudi fighter jets.Iran will stand beside the Yemenis in the current difficult situation, he added.Commenting on Syria, he said that the crisis in the country can only be settled through political solution and not military.NA/PA