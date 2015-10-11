Nuclear negotiator thanks Majlis for passing outlines of JCPOA

TEHRAN - An Iranian nuclear negotiator has thanked the Majlis for passing an overview of a plan on the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

“The companionship of the Majlis with the majority of the Iranian nation in supporting the nuclear agreement deserves appreciation,” Hamid Baidinejad wrote in a message on Sunday, ISNA reported.“The passing of this preview was one of the most powerful demonstrations of democracy in the Islamic Republic of Iran and a golden chapter in the development of the role of the Majlis in our country.”Baidinejad praised Majlis Speaker Ali Larijani’s role in handling the Majlis session on Sunday.“This important experience will be recorded in our memories as a great asset in the country’s legislation system and will be of great influence in resolving the country’s problems,” he stated.SP/P