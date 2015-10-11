Araqchi: JCPOA implementation may start next Monday

TEHRAN - Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Abbas Araqchi has said that the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) may start next Monday, Khabaronline reported.

Speaking on Sunday afternoon, Araqchi pointed to the passage of the general outlines of a bill on the implementation of the JCPOA by the Majlis earlier the day and said, “We hope that in the coming days the details of the bill will also be passed. After that, we will likely be able to say that the implementation of the JCPOA will start to become operational from next Monday and we will enter the next phase of the JCPOA.”SP/P