Japan clash a good test for Iran, says Ashkan Dejagah

Iran’s Ashkan Dejagah believes that the friendly game against Japan will be a good test for Carlos Queiroz men.

Iran will host Japan in a friendly match at Tehran’s Azadi stadium on Tuesday.“We will face Japan who is a great team. They have a lot of good young players who plays for notable European teams so this would be a tough test for us,” Dejagah told reporters.“Our players who are not playing in Iran didn’t have enough time to train with the rest of the team but we will try our best to get a good result and make Iranian fans happy. I hope a lot of fans come to the stadium to support us and this would boost the player’s confidence,” former Fulham midfielder added.The national football teams of Iran and Japan are two of the most successful football nations in Asia.They have played against each other fifteen times which resulted in six wins for Iran and five wins for Japan while four matches ended up in a draw.The last time two teams faced each other was on the 17th August 2005 in the 2006 FIFA World Cup qualifiers at Yokohama International Stadium in which Japan beat Iran 2-1.