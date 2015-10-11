Milad Tower, Tabiat Bridge in Tehran shine blue to mark 70th anniversary of UN

TEHRAN - Milad Tower, as the sixth tallest telecommunication tower in the world, and Tabiat Bridge are lit up blue today to mark 70th anniversary of the United Nations.

United Nations Day is celebrated annually on October 24 and is dedicated to the global efforts and achievements of the UN. The initiative, however, has been proponed in Iran this year as it coincides with Ashura, a day marking the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (A), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (S).To help celebrate the anniversary, iconic monuments, buildings, statues, bridges, and other landmarks across the globe will be lit up blue on UN Day as part of an exciting new global campaign which helps unite global citizens and promote the message of peace, development and human rights.PT/PA