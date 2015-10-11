Rouhani condemns terror acts in Turkey

TEHRAN – On Sunday Iranian President Hassan Rouhani sent a condolence message to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan calling the terrorist acts in Ankara “brutal acts”.

Rouhani said such criminal acts will “lead to nowhere”.“The Islamic Republic of Iran, as a victim of terrorism, condemns such vicious acts,” the president noted.Two explosions in Ankara, Turkey’s capital, on Saturday claimed the lives of 95 people and left 250 others injured.According to the Guardian, Turkish government officials said the explosions were a terrorist attack carried out by suicide bombers but no group immediately claimed responsibility.Also on Saturday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Marziyeh Afkham strongly condemned the terrorist attacks in Ankara.“The news of the terrorist bombing in Ankara that killed and injured a large number of innocent people has caused deep sorrow,” Afkham said on Saturday, Tasnim reported.She further offered the Islamic Republic’s condolences to the Turkish people and government as well as the bereaved families.NA/PA