‘Natural disasters leave 3000 dead, $290m in losses annually in Iran’

TEHRAN - An official at Tehran Disaster Mitigation and Management Organization says that more than 20 natural disasters occur in Iran every year which cost 3,000 lives and more than 1000 billion tomans (nearly $290 million) in damages.

Earthquake and flood are the two most important natural disasters which hit Iran, but there are other disasters as well such as landslide, hurricane, tornado, dust storms, etc., which impose huge economic tolls on the county, IRNA quoted Mohammad Farid Latifi as saying on Saturday.Indirect costs, including psychological and social impacts, are far more which must be taken into account as well, Latifi asserted.Many such disasters like earthquakes are not predictable, but their losses can be controlled by using scientific methods, he said.Latifi added that some countries like Japan have succeeded to minimize losses by implementing correct planning as well as designing earthquake proof buildings.For example, Latifi explained, only two people were superficially wounded in a 7.9-magnitude earthquake in Japan which occurred nearly those days when a quake with a magnitude of 6.6 hit Bam but more than 26,000 people were killed and 1,700 paralyzed physically forever.The earthquake struck the city of Bam and the surrounding Kerman Province of southeastern Iran at 5:26 AM on Friday, December 26, 2003.He asserted that many steps need to be taken by different organizations to reduce the losses of natural disasters, but the problem is that many officials and experts have only talked so far without taking any action.“There is a big gap between talking and doing in the country which has yet to be bridged,” Latifi concluded.*************A scene of Bam after being struck by 6.6-magnitud earthquake on Dec 26, 200