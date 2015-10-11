Ambassador: Nuclear deal will open the door to fund IP gas pipeline project

TEHRAN – Pakistan’s ambassador to Tehran says the nuclear deal between Iran and major powers, which will lift sanctions against the Islamic Republic, will help finance the gas pipeline project which carries Iranian gas to energy hungry Pakistan.

According to Pakistani media outlets, even before Iran and the 5+1 group finalized the nuclear deal, Pakistan has started negotiating with China Petroleum Pipeline Bureau, a subsidiary of Chinese energy giant China National Petroleum Corporation, to build 435 miles (700 kilometers) of pipeline from the western Pakistani port of Gwadar to Nawabshah in the southern province of Sindh, where it will connect to Pakistan’s existing gas-distribution pipeline network.“The successful outcome of Iran's negotiations with P5+1 and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), this July, in Vienna will now be an advantage to receive the requisite financial support” for the pipeline project, Ambassador Noor Muhamad Jadmani tells the Tehran Times.Following is the text of the interview:Q: What is the new development with IPI gas pipeline?A: As regards IPI (Iran-Pakistan-India) gas pipeline project, with India opting out, it now remains IP - between our two brotherly countries and shows our commitment and support to the Islamic Republic of Iran despite whatever global situation was. We have all along remained committed to this project. The difficulties in its way have been the absence of requisite financing due to sanctions.The successful outcome of Iran's negotiations with P5+1 and Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), this July, in Vienna will now be an advantage to receive the requisite financial support. Here, I wish to felicitate our Iranian brothers and also admire the diplomatic and negotiating skills of Dr. Zarif and his team. While JCPOA will be helpful, we had on our own explored various financing options. As a result, the pipeline will be constructed from Nawabshah (end point) to Gwadar with Chinese cooperation, and Pakistan will then build the segment from Gwadar to Pakistan-Iran border. This is an arrangement initiated when sanctions remain in place. However, with JCPOA we now feel more comfortable.Q: Has there been any improvement in trade between the two countries since you took over the position as Pakistan’s top diplomat in Iran?A: Islamic Republics of Pakistan and Iran enjoy very cordial and close relations which draw their strength from our strong, historical, religious and cultural ties. The governments of President Dr. Hassan Rouhani and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif have similar outlook of strengthening relations with neighbors and reviving and strengthening economies. This provides a good platform for the two countries to work together to further strengthen their trade and economic relations.In terms of volume of trade there is slight improvement. The major reason has been absence of regular banking. Our bilateral trade has suffered due to sanctions, as a result the volume decreased from US$1.2 billion during 2009-10 to around US$ 300 million. (These figures are of formal trade).A portion of this drop has gone to the benefit of informal trade across the border, depriving our two governments of substantial revenue collection in taxes and duties. Another drawback of absence of banking was loss of our lead export commodities to those of our competitors who were allowed regular banking transactions. Export of rice is a case in point. Our trades have to rely on market exchange rate compared to official rate of exchange enjoyed by the select countries.Again JCPOA will be helpful to our businessmen. We hope to regain rice market with lifting of ban on its import by end of October. Pakistan also for the first time exported 10,000 metric tons of top quality mangoes, this year, and we hope this quantity will grow. Other Pakistani products will also find their way to the expanding Iranian market.While the volume of bilateral trade had reduced, our two sides succeeded in improving and strengthening existing trade-related mechanisms. The Joint Economic Commission that had not met for 4 years held its meeting in Islamabad in December last year. Similarly Joint Trade Committee and Joint Border Trade Committees have been activated. The visit of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in May last year has provided the requisite impetus to these mechanisms in addition to providing a road map for bilateral cooperation in a variety of fields.I must also add that with JCPOA in place, both Pakistan and Iran are having regular meetings to work on economic road map to meet the target of US$ 5 billion bilateral trade. Pakistan is one of the few countries with which Iran has a preferential trade agreement. We are now working to expand the list of items receiving preferential treatment.Q: What was the outcome of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif’s recent trips to Pakistan?A: The visits enables the two sides to exchange views on issues of mutual interest. Dr. Javad Zarif’s recent visit to Pakistan was post-JCPOA. He had picked up some important and friendly countries including Pakistan to brief them on the outcome and discuss the future course. The visit also provided opportunity to exchange views on ways to further strengthen and expand bilateral cooperation as well as review regional and global situation.Q: What strategies need to be taken to secure Iran-Pakistan borders?A: The bilateral mechanisms on border management have been reactivated. There are now frequent meetings at different levels, including field, commanders and senior official level. These meetings have been helpful as exchange of credible information and intelligence enables defeating nefarious designs and activities of terrorists and drug-traffickers. We need to continue with the process.Pakistan is determined to eradicate the scourge of terrorism from Pakistan. Unfortunately, there are also foreign state and non-state elements supporting terrorist outfits. The operation Zarb-e-Azb has brought positive outcome. We have destroyed strategic positions of terrorists, disabled their supporters inside the country and taken measures to check their finances and supplies. The operation is being conducted across the board and throughout the country, including in Balochistan which is bordering Iran. It has led to satisfactory outcome.In addition to military operation, coupled with national action plan, we are making sure that the terrorist narrative is also defeated. The terrorists are media hungry as a small incident get in; media attention helps them project their agenda. We have therefore drawn support of Pakistani media to report responsibly on terrorist activities. Luckily, the entire anti-terrorism campaign is owned by the people and that helps in its execution. Now the terrorists are on the run; their major component has been lost and we are very hopeful that in the next few months we will be able to rid the country of this menace.Q: Why did Pakistan turn down Saudi Arabia's proposal to join hands in war against Yemen?A: Pakistan is a democratic country where Parliament is Supreme. The subject was thoroughly debated in the Parliament and it gave its direction to the government through a joint resolution. The position was further elaborated by our prime minister in his address to the nation. Our position is also consistent with UN Security Council Resolution 2216. Pakistan has always worked towards Muslim unity, and will continue to do so.