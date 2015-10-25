Iran comes fourth at Ahmet Comert Boxing Tournament

Iran finished in fourth place in the Ahmet Comert Boxing Tournament held in Istanbul, Turkey.

The Iranian team claimed a gold and a bronze medal in the tournament.Kamyab Moradi seized a gold medal in the 60kg weight category after defeating Anton Kulppi-Svensson from Switzerland, Turkey’s Onur Arslan, and Edmond Zefi from Kusovo.Moradi beat Lee Jonguun from South Korea in the semi-final and defeated Azerbaijan’s Elmaddin Ismayilovin the final and won the gold medal.Iran’s Pouria Amiri also won a bronze medal in the +91kg weight category.Team Iran took part in the prestigious competition with eight boxers.