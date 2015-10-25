“Count to One” director Zahra Sabri praised at Polish festival

TEHRAN – Iranian director and playwright Zahra Sabri has received an honorable mention at the 10th International Festival of Puppet Theater and Animated Films for Adults in Warsaw for her creativity in staging the puppet show “Count to One”, she informed the Persian service of MNA on Sunday.

Her troupe Yas-e Tamam performed the antiwar play on October 14 at the festival, which was held with the motto of “A Puppet Is a Human Too” in the Polish capital from October 12 to 20.Thespians from Belarus, Czech Republic, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, Jordan, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Slovakia and Poland competed at the event as well.Based on a work by the illustrious Persian poet Omar Khayyam, “Count to One” is about three soldiers who decide to cease fighting in an unknown land. To express themselves, they begin making sculptures with mud.Yas-e Tamam also left Warsaw for Munich to perform the puppet show at the Big, Small World International Puppet Theater Festival, which was held from October 14 to 25.Earlier in May, Sabri staged “The Earth and the Universe” and “Count to One” at the Swedish Biennial for Performing Arts in Malmo.“The Earth and the Universe” is an adaptation of seven stories taken from Rumi’s “Masnavi”.AFM/YAWEN