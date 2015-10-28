TEHRAN - The deputy commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps has said Iranian armed forces should prepare themselves for both proxy and direct wars.

Speaking at a conference on passive defense on Wednesday morning, Hossein Salami said, “War is a reality of the life of mankind,” Tabnak reported.“The idea of war is still the biggest political solution for great powers. We live in a world where the reality of war has affected all nations from all spheres and we have no choice but to recognize the reality of the global atmosphere.”He added, “We should muster all our power to be able to defend all of our national constituent parts in case we engage in a war again.”SP/PA