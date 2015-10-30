Iran urges U.S. not to interfere in Mideast affairs

TEHRAN - Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli said on Thursday that the security of the Mideast countries is intertwined and the U.S. should not interfere in regional security issues.

“Today, the regional developments indicate that the enemies seek to harm the Islamic Revolution,” he said.Rahmani Fazli added that the global arrogance has animosity with the Islamic Revolution in principle.The minister also said that Iran is religiously duty bound to help the Muslims.Elsewhere, he said that the government of the “prudence and hope”, a title the Rouhani administration has chosen for itself, is determined to continue implementing the resistance economy.NA/PA