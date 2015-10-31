Iran says gathered full documents on Mina tragedy

TEHRAN - All forensic and judicial documents related to the Mina tragedy have been collected and the Saudi government has to cooperate with the fact-finding committee regarding these documents, Vice President for Legal Affairs Elham Aminzadeh said.

She said Saudi Arabia has to redeem the rights of the Mina stampede victims in full, Alef reported on Saturday.“Saudi Arabia has to apologize for the incident and guarantee that next year such incidents won’t happen,” Aminzadeh underlined.SP/PA