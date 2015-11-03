97 shorts to compete in Tehran intl. festival

TEHRAN - As the countdown to the 32nd Tehran International Short Film Festival (TISFF) has commenced, its organizers announced that a lineup of 97 foreign films from 36 countries will go on screen during the event.

TISFF secretary Farid Farkhondekish, who is also the director of the Iranian Youth Cinema Society (IYCS), attended a press conference on Tuesday to brief the media on various programs arranged for the festival, which will be held at the Charsu Cinema Complex from November 11 to 17.“The lineup was selected from among 3601 submissions from over 100 countries, including France, Germany, the U.S., England and Norway, Farkhondekish said.Among the movies are “Cocolo Ramen” by Francoise Desbois and “The Man Inside” by Peter Sand from Germany, “A Passion of Gold and Fire” by Sebastien Pins and “The Art of Flying” by Jan van IJken from Belgium, and “4000 Swiss Francs” by Matto Kampf from Switzerland.Elsewhere in his remarks, Farkhondekish said that Iran’s Book House, one of the sponsors of the festival, is scheduled to equip the IYCS library collections across the country. He expressed his hope that the movement would help the creation of more profound plots.The organizers will also commemorate film critic and director Zaven Qukasian, who died in February of this year.The festival is also scheduled to review works by Iranian filmmakers Rahbar Qanbari and Kaveh Bahrami-Moqaddam on the sidelines.A lineup of films against violence and extremism will also be screened in a special section.The international jury panel is composed of cineastes Andrzej Bednarek from Poland, Matthias Flugge from Germany, Seigo Tono from Japan, Gipsy Chang from China and Alireza Shojanuri from Iran.AFM/YAWEND