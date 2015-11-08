Salehi: Nuclear and renewable energies should be given priority

TEHRAN - Ali Akbar Salehi, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, has said that the use of the nuclear and renewable energies should be prioritized given the global warming.

Making a speech at the Japan Institute of International Affairs in Tokyo on Thursday, Salehi also said Iran’s nuclear activities will enter a new phase with a “bright prospect” after the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal.Under the JCPOA Iran enjoys the right to enrich uranium.“Iran also intends to expand its peaceful nuclear activities in agriculture, medicine and industry,” Salehi, a nuclear physicist, said.Salehi had visited Tokyo to discuss cooperation between Iran and Japan in nuclear safety.Japan has vowed to help the implementation of the nuclear deal between Iran and the great powers (the five permanent members of the UN Security Council plus Germany).NA/PA