Iran’s Ehsan Haji Safi misses Guam clash

Iranian international defender Ehsan Haji Safi has missed the 2018 World Cup qualifying match against Guam due to visa issues.

The 25-year-old FSV Frankfurt player was one of the starting players in Carlos Queiroz squad, but his absence has forced the Portuguese coach to invite Milad Mohammadi as his replacement.Previously, Rostov striker Sardar Azmoun and Team Melli captain Jalal Hosseini ruled out of the Turkmenistan and Guam clashes due to injuries.However, Panionios striker Karim Ansarifard, who scored his team’s winning goal on Saturday’s clash against Platanias in Greek Superleague, has returned to Iran squad after eight months.Carlos Queiroz men will take on Turkmenistan on November 12 in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium before meeting Guam at the GFA’s National Training Center in Harmon five days later.Iran is currently stands in second place of 2018 World Cup qualification Group D with 8 points from four games, while Oman is at the top with 11 points from five games.