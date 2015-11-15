Basij to stage massive drills on November 19-20

TEHRAN – The commander of Basij announced on Sunday that his forces are due to stage massive exercises codenamed “Towards Beit ul-Moqaddas” in the central province of Qom.

Mohammad Reza Naqdi Naqdi said that 120 Basij battalions from nine provinces would take part in the military maneuvers, according to Fars.“The two-day military exercises will be held near the city of Qom on November 19-20,” the brigadier general said.The Towards Beit ul-Moqaddas series of drills started three years ago and have been conducted in 28 provinces of the country so far.In late October, the Basij force held war games in Kurdistan province, western Iran, to show its preparedness against any possible threat.SP/P