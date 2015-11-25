The Iranian team opened the 2015 Women's Futsal World Tournament with a 3-1 loss to Portugal on Wednesday.

The winner of the 2015 AFC Women's Futsal Championship will play title-holder Brazil in Group A on Thursday.“We were completely exhausted from the 85-hour trip. We started very well, but as the game went by we just didn't have that energy,” Iranian national futsal team coach Forouzan Soleymani said.“It will be a tough match for us. They are the defending champion but we are going to do our best against them,” she added.Group B consists of Guatemala, Spain, Russia and Japan.The 2015 AFC Women's Futsal Championship is the sixth edition of the Women's Futsal World Tournament, the premier world championship for women's national futsal teams.The six-day tournament is in progress in Guatemala City, Guatemala