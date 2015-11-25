Iranian health official warns about antibiotic-resistant microbes

TEHRAN — Microbes which have developed resistance to antibiotics have raised the alarm for people worldwide, Iran’s Food and Drug Organization Director Rasoul Dinarvand said.

“It was believed that we have successfully controlled almost all the infections, however based on new findings a microbe in China which has built up resistance to antibiotics is a dire threat to the whole world,” Dinarvand told the IRNA news agency on Tuesday.According to the World Health Organization, there are four major reasons as to why antibiotics are getting less effective, he explained. The use of non-prescribed antibiotics, prescribing antibiotics for viral infections, incomplete regimen of antibiotics, and antibiotics remaining in livestock and poultry products are the leading causes.He regretted that all these four factors exist in Iran and developing an antibiotics resistant microbe doesn’t sound so far-fetched.Drug stores usually sell antibiotics without prescription, some doctors don’t bother to check if the cause of an infection is viral or bacterial, and the remaining antibiotics in livestock and poultry productions is the final blow, he stated.He highlighted that the use of antibiotics in Iran exceeds European countries by 10 to 20 percent, which may root in the fact that infections are still serious issues in Iran but use of non-prescribed antibiotics put the public health in dire straits as well.Despite recurring warnings antibiotics are still being used in livestock and poultry productions in low doses which can cause resistance to antibiotics. Incidentally, the newly found microbe in china is the kind remained in such products, he cautioned.“We regularly study the microbes and watch any development closely and fortunately no records for any antibiotic resistant microbes have been filed yet,” he said, warning “it is not unlikely that an outbreak kills millions of people in the near future.”MQ