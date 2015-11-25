158 firms attending Iran’s 6th intl. aviation exhibit

TEHRAN- The 6th International Aviation and Space Industries Exhibition of Iran kicked off in Tehran on Wednesday.

The exhibit is being participated by 158 Iranian and foreign companies, the IRNA news agency reported.Companies from Britain, Germany, Belgium, Czech Republic, Switzerland, Turkey, China, Italy, Jordan, Russia and the United Arab Emirates are showcasing their latest products and achievements in the three-day event.In the exhibit, Iran will unveil its latest aerospace successes, that 90 percent of them have been achieved by the country’s knowledge-based companies.Iran is also due to ink some memorandums of understanding with the foreign participants during the exhibition.MA/