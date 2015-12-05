Indonesian parliamentarians to visit Tehran

TEHRAN - A delegation of Indonesian lawmakers is going to pay an official visit to Tehran next weekend.

The parliamentarians will arrive in the Iranian capital next Sunday, IRNA reported on Saturday.During their four-day trip, the Indonesian MPs will hold meetings with chairman of the Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), the oil minister, the industry and trade minister, and a number of parliamentarians.SP/P