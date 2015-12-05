“Bitter Dream” director has great time at film’s premiere in Tehran

TEHRAN -- “Bitter Dream” director Mohsen Amir-Yusefi had a wonderful time on Thursday night as he watched the comedy drama on a cemetery body-washer at Tehran’s Kurosh Cineplex packed with eager moviegoers.

The film tells the story of Esfandiar, a man who has been unconcernedly preparing corpses for the journey to their final resting place for forty years. One day, while preparing a burial service, he’s taken ill. He begins to sense that the end of his life is drawing near.Amir-Yusefi completed the film in 2004, but the then cultural officials refused to authorize it for domestic screening.Last week, the movie received the cultural officials approval for premiering at the Art and Experience Cinemas, the movie theaters that are dedicated to screening art films and other movies aimed typically at a limited audience.“Due to people’s big welcome, we arranged extra screenings on Thursday night,” Kurosh Cineplex director Ali Sartipi told the Persian service of ISNA on Friday.“Moreover, we even had to add some chairs to the theater that night and we will arrange additional screenings tonight,” he added.In a letter published on some Persian news websites, Amir-Yusefi expressed his thanks to the audience of his movie.He said that his films were rarely allowed to be screened in Iran and added, “However, I confess that watching the film with you and hearing the roar of your laughter in the theater eased all the pain I had over the past years that my film was not allowed to be screened.”“Your warm reception for ‘Bitter Dream’ made me certain about the path I have chosen in the Iranian cinema; the path that is not hard to traverse when you are with me,” he stated.“Bitter Dream” was shown at several international events. It was acclaimed by critics after a screening at Cannes and won a Golden Camera and a special mention at the festival.Photo: A scene from “Bitter Dream”MMS/YAWEND