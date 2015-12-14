‘There is ground for changing atmosphere between Iran, Saudi Arabia ties’

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Hossein Jaber Ansari said on Monday that there is the ground to change the current atmosphere in the Iran-Saudi Arabia ties if the Saudi Arabian government has the will in this regard.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran’s policy is based on dialogue with the neighbors and Saudi Arabia is one of the important neighbors to Iran and the two countries’ relations have important potentials to change the current atmosphere,” he said during a press conference.He also said that Saudi Arabia has introduced a new ambassador to Iran and the issue is under study.He also said that Iran’s policy in Syria is based on opposing use of terrorism to achieve political goals.Syrian crisis will not be settled militarily and inter Syrian dialogues is the only way out of the crisis, he added.Iran has provided Syria with military consultations upon Syria’s demand, Jaber Ansari said.Elsewhere, he said that Iran will pursue the issue of September 24 Mina incident, when a fatal stampede during Hajj rituals killed thousands of pilgrims, through international mechanisms.The fatal incident left 4,700 people, including 464 Iranians killed.Commenting on implementing the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, he said that according to the agreements between Iran and the 5+1 group (the five permanent members of the UN Security Council plus Germany) the process of removing sanctions will be started in January.Iran and the six major powers finalized the JCPOA in Vienna on July 14.Elsewhere, Jaber Ansari called on the Turkish government to coordinate its actions in fighting terrorism in Iraq with the country’s government.NA