Tehran calls U.S. visa waiver plan ‘anti-Iranian’

TEHRAN - Mohammad Baqer Nobakht, the government spokesman, has said Iranian experts are studying the U.S. visa waiver plan, describing it as “anti-Iranian”.

If the U.S. plan runs contrary to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, Iran will take a counteraction, Nobakht said during a press conference on Tuesday.His comments came as the U.S. Congress revoked visa waiver for nationals of 38 countries who have visited Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Sudan in recent years.According to the Guardian, by an overwhelming bipartisan majority, the House of Representatives on Saturday passed a legislation intended to strengthen the visa waiver program in the aftermath of attacks in Paris and San Bernardino, California.The legislation is considered likely to advance through the Senate and become law by the end of the year.NA/PA