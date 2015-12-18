Iranian troupe to perform reading of “Old Times” in English

TEHRAN – Lebowski, an Iranian theater troupe led by director Hamid Dashti, is scheduled to stage a reading performance of British playwright Harold Pinter’s “Old Times” in its original language this evening at Tehran’s Baran Theater.

“As translated editions are essentially unable to fully convey the original massage and thoughts to the audiences, I decided to stage the play in English,” Dashti said in a press release on Thursday.A cast composed of Niusha Mahdavi, Anahita Safarnejad and Khosro Pesyani will perform the play.“Old Times” is about married couple Kate and Deeley and Kate’s old friend Anna, who is coming to visit them after 20 years.The play was first performed by the Royal Shakespeare Company at the Aldwych Theatre in London on June 1, 1971. It starred Colin Blakely, Dorothy Tutin and Vivien Merchant, and was directed by Peter Hall.AFM/YAWEN