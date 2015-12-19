Art news in brief

Iranian troupe to compete in Indian theater festival

TEHRAN – Iranian theater troupe Bohemi led by director Fariborz Karimi plans to stage American playwright Tennessee Williams’ “I Can’t Imagine Tomorrow” at the 8th International Theater Festival of Kerala (ITFOK), which will be held in the Indian city from January 10 to 16, 2016.The two-character play features “One” and “Two” who are depending on each other for survival.Although “I Can’t Imagine Tomorrow” is written for a man and a woman, a 1989 production by Mason Gross School of the Arts at the Levin Theater in New Jersey, cast two men in the roles of “One” and “Two”.Persian version of “A Common Woman” republished 38 years after first editionTEHRAN – The Persian version of renowned Spanish playwright Miguel Mihura’s “A Common Woman” (“Una mujer cualquiera”) has recently been republished 38 years after the publication of its first edition.Mihura (1905–1977) is best known for his comedy “Tres sombreros de copa” (1932), a work of absurd humor that broke with many of the previous conventions of Spanish comic theatre.Experts believe that “A Common Woman” is really his sole attempt at making a serious drama although Mihura had classified it as comedy.Elmi Farhangi Publishing Company is the publisher of the book, which was translated into Persian by Bahereh Rasekh.Former Iranian MP to coproduce political comedyTEHRAN – Former Iranian reformist MP Mostafa Kavakebian and Saeid Hashemi plan to jointly produce a political comedy entitled “Mrs. Reformist, Mr. Fundamentalist”, the Persian service of IRNA reported on Saturday.The movie, which will be directed by Saleh Deldam, turns the spotlight on the current social and political atmosphere of Iran as it probes into the backgrounds of the main political parties active in the country.AFM/YAWEND