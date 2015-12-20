Iran’s Teymourian set to leave Qatar Stars League

Iran national team captain Andranik Teymourian, who is currently playing for Umm Salal in Qatar Stars League, is set to leave his team, according to Qatari newspaper Al-Watan.

The 32-year old midfielder, who has not a good relation with his team’s Turkish head coach Bulent Uygun, has been linked with a move back to Iranian clubs Esteghlal and Tractor.Another Iranian player playing in QSL, Masoud Shojaei, is also on the verge of leaving Qatar. Shojaei, who is currently playing for Al Gharafa, is far from his best days and the club is reluctant to continue with him.Shojaei had been linked with a move to Persepolis in the summer before signing for Al Gharafa.In Qatar Stars League, Um Salal is currently in 6th place with 21 points while Al Gharafa stands in 8th place with 15 points.SG