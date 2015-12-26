I have offers from Germany and Russia, says Esteghlal player Cheshmi

Esteghlal defensive midfielder Rouzbeh Cheshmi stated that he has received some offers from Germany and Russia football teams but he is focused on Esteghlal until the end of the season.

“I have received a couple of offers in the summer but now two offers from Germany and an offer from Russia has added to the previous offers. My agent and the club president will study the offers while I’m totally focused on Esteghlal and my performance in the team,” Cheshmi told ISNA.Esteghlal has reached the Hazfi Cup final after beating Tractor Sazi in the semi-final but Cheshmi believes that winning the title will be tough as they have to meet reigning champion Zob Ahan in the final.“Zob Ahan is a very good team who has reached a top level over the past two years thanks to the work of their coach Yahya Golmohammadi. We lost to Zob Ahan in the League but Hazfi Cup final is a completely different game and we need to be focused to beat them,” Cheshmi added.Esteghlal, who is currently in second place, will take on Siah Jamegan in the 16th round of Iran Profesional League on Monday.