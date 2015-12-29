Iran is turned into exporter of enriched nuclear material: diplomat

TEHRAN - Deputy Foreign Minister Haimd Baidinejad has said Iran has turned into an exporter of enriched nuclear material by selling about 9 tons of surplus uranium and nuclear fuel plates to Russia.

With this, the cycle of uranium enrichment has become fully industrial and commercial, Baidinejad wrote on his Instagram page on Monday night.“Also, Iran simultaneously imported 200 tons of yellowcake of the best kind from Russia and Kazakhstan, which after the last imported yellowcake before the Islamic Revolution from South Africa, comes as the first cargo of the product to the post-revolution Iran,” Baidinejad pointed out.The work was preceded by two months of hard work. He said the countries of Kazakhstan, Norway, and Azerbaijan were involved in the exchange.SP/P