Tehran Times journalist wins best prize at ‘Oil & Media Festival’

TEHRAN - Tehran Times journalist Mahnaz Abdi won the best prize at the fourth Oil & Media Festival which was held in Tehran on Monday.

She was selected as the top winner in the news section of the festival.Abdi, 36, was awarded for writing a report on the development of North Azadegan and Yadavaran oilfields – two of the five oilfields Iran shares with Iraq.The report had been published in the newspaper on January 24, 2015