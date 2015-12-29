Tehran Times journalist wins best prize at ‘Oil & Media Festival’
December 30, 2015 - 0:0
TEHRAN - Tehran Times journalist Mahnaz Abdi won the best prize at the fourth Oil & Media Festival which was held in Tehran on Monday.She was selected as the top winner in the news section of the festival.
Abdi, 36, was awarded for writing a report on the development of North Azadegan and Yadavaran oilfields – two of the five oilfields Iran shares with Iraq.
The report had been published in the newspaper on January 24, 2015